PWR Announces Recipients of our Annual Scholarship Awards

Professional Women’s Roundtable Announces the Recipients on Thursday, April 5th from 11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 8bit Brewing Company 26755 Jefferson Ave., Ste. F in Murrieta. 951-677-2322.

Join us for the introduction of our scholarship recipients! Come and meet five inspiring, deserving women. Each year PWR awards scholarships with funds raised from Auctions, Grants and our Joan Sparkman Unity Award. The recipients are women who have overcome adversity, have exhibited high academic achievement, show a strong commitment to success and are involved in their communities. Pictured here are last year’s Scholarship Recipients (2017) We are humbled by the amazing achievements of these young women and touched by their personal stories of courage and perseverance.

We are honored to help these women as they move forward with their educational goals. Please join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of the special young women who will be awarded with a scholarship for the 2018 – 2019 school year. RSVP is a must! The cost to attend the luncheon meeting is $20.00 for members and $25.00 for guests. Thank you. We meet the first Thursday of every month. Join PWR for our monthly lunch meeting.

The Professional Women’s Roundtable (PWR) is a non-profit, 501c3, women’s organization, dedicated to helping women succeed through mentoring by example, powerful speakers, educational workshops and, of course, networking!

The Professional Women’s Roundtable invites all professional women and PWR members to attend the meetings every first Thursday of the month. For reservations and more information visit www.pwronline.org. Or, for more information, contact: Annette LaRocque: 951-300-6676