Now Is the Time to Develop Your Speaking Skills

Now is the time to become more confident in public speaking! Toastmaster’s International has been the “GO TO” organization for more than 90 years. If you are serious about improving your public speaking and leadership skills, this is the place for you. The key focus of Toastmaster’s International is to provide a friendly and supportive environment, where members become more confident and compelling speakers.

A new Toastmaster’s Club, The Next Level was launched on Thursday, March 1st. It now meets every Thursday, 12:10-1:10 pm at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite 203, Murrieta, 92563.

If you have always wanted to be a better speaker but lacked the confidence to do it, this is the club for you! This is a new club in its infancy stage. Everyone begins together but progresses at their own pace. Join us at The Next Level, where you and your fellow Toastmasters will grow together! Please RSVP on or before Thursdays at 951-723-7691 or 951-775-0615.