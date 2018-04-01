6th Annual Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness Month

On Monday, April 2nd, the City of Temecula and Our Nicholas Foundation will Light It Up Blue at City Hall (41000 Main Street) to commemorate and bring greater awareness to Autism in the month of April. Light It Up Blue is the unique global initiative that raises awareness and sheds light on Autism.

Many iconic landmarks, hotels, sporting venues, concert halls, museums, bridges, and retail stores in the region are among the hundreds of thousands of homes and communities that take part in Light It Up Blue.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Naggar states, “Our lives are all touched in one way or another by the growing epidemic of Autism. I’m very proud of the efforts that we have taken to increase awareness, not only in children with Autism, but to all disabilities and that the Temecula City Hall will be lit up blue among other communities across the nation. I invite and encourage our local businesses and residents to do the same.”

Thousands of children throughout our region, like many other regions throughout the Nation, are impacted by Autism. Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States. The City of Temecula recognizes that youth with special needs and their families have unique needs that are not easily addressed. The City of Temecula is committed to inclusion and providing opportunities for recreation and enrichment that improves the quality of life to residents of all abilities.

Please join us on World Autism Awareness Day at the steps of City Hall as we kick-off this special celebration by illuminating the Civic Center! The evening begins at 7:00 pm with a message from Mayor Pro-Tem Naggar and light refreshments following the ceremony. To learn more about Our Nicholas Foundation, please visit http://www.ournick.org/. #TemeculaLightItUpBlue #CommunityInclusion #AutismAwareness.

For more information, please contact Temecula’s Community Services Department, (951) 694-6480.