Business Women’s Network Announces April Speakers

The April 10th meeting features member speakers Lisa Harris, Author, Nutritionist and Founder of Enduring Fitness 4U (http://enduringfitness4u.com/) and Michelle Clement, Mortgage Loan Originator, Paramount Residential Mortgage, Inc.

The April 24th meeting features guest speaker Marlino Bitanga, Founder and President of the human engagement company Huemanly, which specializes in building brand ecosystems. Marlino is devoted to sharing his insights and expertise on branding and guiding organizations on the journey of building their business around their truth, developing the soul of the organization through the people who lead it. He thrives on building relationships and helping good people and organizations succeed.

About BWN – Since 1992 Business Women’s Network of Temecula Valley (BWN) has been a premier women’s networking group dedicated to the highest standards of professionalism and the exchange of business leads. Our structured, yet relaxed luncheon program provides members the time and place to introduce themselves, their products and services during each meeting. Membership includes group membership in the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce and the Temecula Chamber of Commerce. We are all about promoting ourselves and each other and building strategic relationships with other professional local women while having fun. We meet at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at The Broken Yolk Café at 26495 Ynez Rd, Temecula. Check us out at http://business-womens-network-temecula.com/

For questions about BWN, contact Sherry Powers, 949-394-3685