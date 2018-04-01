NAFE Meeting in April to Feature Darla DeLayne as Guest Speaker

With 30+ years as a coach in various industries, international Strategic Marketing Coach, Trainer, Speaker and Author, Darla Delayne, helps ambitious small business owners who are driven to increase revenue develop a plan that will generate all the leads and sales they want.

Education, math and psychology were her higher education fields of study and her work experiences have had these common threads.

Darla has founded and run real estate, mortgage, marketing businesses and managed sales offices, created an international Referral and Relocation division and launched a luxury real estate market program. She has experience in network and direct marketing businesses and has been a classroom teacher, corporate trainer, speaker and life coach.

Darla was an actress in NYC and co-founded a new media and film production company. And she has published a book, Marketing 101 to 2.0: How to make more money without feeling like marketing your small business is your full-time job.

In every one of these endeavors Darla has gotten clear on what she wanted to accomplish, set up a plan to get started quickly, implemented systems to ensure accountability and followed a plan focusing on leads, conversions, transactions, pricing and profit. “This is what I’m great at and what I LOVE to do.” said Darla.

She raised four fabulous children while living in Austin, Manhattan and now Southern California.

Date: April 3rd, 2018 – Time 6:00 PM

Location: Bamboo House 27473 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA

Cost: $10.00 for Nafe Members, $15.00 for guests and then you order your dinner and pay the restaurant direct.