Senator Stone Names Monthly Newspaper ‘Small Business of the Year’

The Valley Business Journal has served the Region Since 1989

State Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County) has selected ‘The Valley Business Journal’ as the 28th Senate District (Southwest) ‘Small Business of the Year’. For 29 years, since 1989, The Valley Business Journal has been the face of business in Southwest County.

“But it’s been much more than that,” said Senator Stone. “In addition to supporting our business community with timely information they can use to grow their companies, The Valley Business Journal supports hundreds of nonprofit groups who contribute to the quality of life in Southwest County.”

Each month Publisher Linda Wunderlich, and her small staff produce a newspaper that reaches more than 60,000 readers and can be found, free of charge, at hundreds of locations around the region.

Wunderlich also serves on the board of directors of numerous local nonprofit organizations and has been an active volunteer at many community events for decades.

At a time when newspapers that once provided important information to local residents have either disappeared or drastically reduced local coverage, people can still count on The Valley Business Journal to learn about community events, interesting people, important meetings and other items of interests for both their business and their families.

“Small business is the backbone of California’s economy,” said Senator Stone. “I look forward to presenting the Small Business of the Year to The Valley Business Journal, a small business that has done so much for the businesses, big and small, across the region for almost 30 years.”

Jeff Stone represents California’s 28th Senate District. The district, which is entirely in Riverside County, stretches from the vineyards of the Temecula Valley to the Colorado River and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Wildomar.

For more information visit: www.Senate.ca.gov/Stone or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SenatorJeffStone.