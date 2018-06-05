Senator Stone Announces 2018 Veterans Service Award Honorees

Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County) has announced the recipients of his 2018 Veterans Service Awards. Ten veterans — five from Southwest County and five from the Coachella Valley – were honored in ceremonies held over Memorial Day weekend in Wildomar and Desert Hot Springs.

“We had a record number of nominations and it was quite a challenge to select the 10 recipients this year,” said Senator Stone. “While I believe everyone who serves honorably in our military is worthy of special recognition, after reviewing the applications with the veterans who serve on my staff, these are the veterans who were selected for this year’s awards.”

Senator Stone’s Veterans Service Awards are based not only on military service, but on the contributions each veteran has made in their communities following their time in uniform.

The following is a list of the 2018 honorees and some of their accomplishments:

SOUTHWEST RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Darci Castillejos

Military Service – US Navy Chief Petty Officer (retired) — 1994 – 2016 — Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan

Community Service

Past Chairman and current 1st Vice-Chair Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Past president, Current Treasure Menifee Valley Community Cupboard

Past Vice-President Menifee Valley Incorporation Committee

Past Member Menifee General Plan Advisory Committee

Past President Menifee Valley Middle School PTSA

Past Chairman The Forum, coordinating volunteer activated at March ARB

President Menifee Chamber Military Affairs Committee

Donald E. Krampe

Military Service – Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, 1950- 1952 — Korean War Veteran

Community Service

Co-founder Murrieta Veterans Memorial committee

Founder and Commandant #1057 Marine Corp League

Volunteer at Murrieta Senior Center providing information for Veterans

Served on Riverside County Department of Veterans Affairs committee||Founder and Organizer of Murrieta Patriot’s Day

Paul W. Bishop

Military Service – Lt. Colonel, USMC (retired) 1973-1993 — Operation Bear Hunt, Operation Team Spirit, participated in rescue of merchant ship “Mayaguez.”

Community Service

Initiated Marine JROTC program at Eisenhower HS in Rialto

Initiated Navy JROTC program at Pacifica HS in Garden Grove

In 2000 initiated and still runs the Navy JROTC program at Chaparral HS in Temecula

Coordinated “Trees for Troops” and “Meals for Troops” during the holidays

Member of Congressman Issa’s Academy Selection Panel

Arthur Allen

Military Service – Master Gunnery Sgt. USMC – 1986 – 2016 — Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom

Community Service

Active member Temecula Valley VFW Post 4089

City of Menifee Department of Community Services

Volunteer Docent for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Museum Foundation

At-large member Veteran’s Advisory Committee Riverside County

Volunteered at 2nd Annual North San Diego County Homeless Veterans Stand Down

Inland Valley Habitat for Humanity

Coordinated VFW 4089 effort at “Home for Our Troops” Key Ceremony

KJ Leibee

Military Service – U.S. Army 1969-1970 — Vietnam War Veteran

Community Service

Co-founded “All from the Heart” — based in Temecula — which assists veterans and military families across the region

Organizes events for veterans, including Christmas party for Camp Pendleton families

Co-founded “Wheels for Warriors” which has provided almost 450 wheelchairs to veterans in need

Supports combat veterans through his work with Veteran Equine Therapy

Member Veterans Wellness Advisory Board thru VA and Loma Linda.

COACHELLA VALLEY

Danny Richardson

Military Service – US Marine Corp. 1969 – 1989, FMR 1989 – 1999

Community Service

Youth Sports Coordinator for Idyllwild Town Hall 2004-12

Idyllwild Rotary Club 2005-present, President 2011-12 & 2014-15

Honor Guard, Color Sergeant – American Legion Post 800 Idyllwild 2007-present

American Legion, Post 800, Idyllwild from 2005-present, Commander 2010-12 & 2014-present

Javad Aghaloo

Military Service – United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve, active duty

Community Service

As a dentist he participates in missions every year providing medical services in rural areas

Founded a non-profit providing dental health care for low income families and veterans

Since 2016 treated an estimated 10,500 patients in the Coachella Valley and Imperial County

Steve Sanchez

Military Service – U.S. Marine Corps – 1996-2004

Community Service

Board of Directors for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert

Board of Directors for Leadership Coachella Valley

Board of Directors for Young Scholars Association

Former Board of Directors, La Quinta Chamber of Commerce

Former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Indio Chamber of Commerce

Former Co-Chair for Animal Samaritans annual fundraiser

Former participant in The Girlfriend Factors annual fundraiser

Jeff Horton

Military Service – U.S. Army 1999-2009

Community Service

VFW Post 1534 Commander

Saved Post from being closed

Volunteer at the Ca-942 JROTC Program at Cathedral City High School

Rotarian in Desert Hot Springs

Member of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

Christopher Paolini

Military Service – US Marine Corp 1972-1993

Community Service

Donates food and other resources to veterans groups

Helps feed the homeless and senior citizens during the holiday season.

Jeff Stone represents California’s 28th Senate District. The district, which is entirely in Riverside County, stretches from the vineyards of the Temecula Valley to the Colorado River and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Wildomar.