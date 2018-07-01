Allyson Trantum Announces the Opening of AJT Wealth Consultants

Allyson J. Trantum, CFP® has been serving the financial needs of Temecula Valley businesses, executives and professionals for over 20 years. Formally with Edward Jones, she started her own firm, AJT Wealth Consultants in Temecula in order to provide a wider range of acclaimed financial services to her valued business and personal wealth clients.

Allyson prides herself on putting the client first and ensures that their needs and interests are the primary driver in their relationship. She works individually with each of her clients to create a strong, personalized financial plan with the goal of achieving a rising income during their retirement years, maximizing social security benefits, planning for long term care and wealth transfer through life insurance.

In business for over 15 years as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) before transitioning over to financial planning, she has an intimate understanding of the needs and challenges of being a business owner. Allyson specializes in assisting business owners, executives and other professionals within 10 years of retirement. She will work closely with your CPA, attorney and other financial professionals to customize and implement a retirement plan that helps you keep more of your hard-earned money.

Allyson has been a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional since 2006, and she holds Series 7, 6, 63, and 65 securities registrations through J.W. Cole Financial Inc, as well as life and long-term care insurance licenses. Her office is located at 27710 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 102 in Temecula.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC – www.finra.org and www.sipc.org

Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc., J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. and AJT Wealth Consultants are unaffiliated entities.