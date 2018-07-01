Michelle’s Place Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

Patricia Deroeux and Michelle’s Place Scholarships Promote Educational Achievement

Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center is pleased to announce two recipients of the Patricia Deroeux Scholarship and three recipients of the Michelle’s Place Scholarship, for a total of $7,000 given toward continuing education in 2018.

Ashley McMullen, a college student at San Diego State University, and Alyssa Landon, a college student at the University of Denver, are the recipients of the Patricia Deroeux Scholarship, on behalf of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce and special contributor Deron Johnson. This scholarship promotes education by rewarding $2,000 annually to students under 25 years old who are enrolled in college at full-time status. Students must be a resident in the City of Temecula who need financial assistance for educational purposes and have lost a parent due to cancer.

“I am so incredibly grateful to have been given this opportunity,” said McMullen. “I will now be able to focus on school and cut back on hours at work, and my dad won’t have to worry about supporting me as much. This is especially important to me because my two younger twin siblings will be going to college next year, and my dad will be putting three kids through college.”

McMullen experienced the loss of her mother to brain cancer when she was 16 years old. She is pursuing an education in criminal justice and political science. She plans to continue on to law school after she graduates next year.

Landon experienced the loss of her mother after battling stage 4 breast cancer. She is pursuing a degree in hospitality management with a minor focus in French and communications. “I am so excited about all of the opportunities in front of me and I am passionate about taking advantage of all of them,” said Landon.

The Michelle’s Place Scholarship, provided by the Temecula Valley Women’s Club, has been awarded to Marissa Richter, Tristan Kinney and Rachel Mershon. Richter, a student at Cal State San Marcos, is pursuing a degree in Biological Sciences and plans to become a Physician’s Assistance. Kinney recently graduated from Murrieta Mesa High School and aspires to join software mega hubs in Silicone Valley or work in NASA with robotics. Mershon is pursuing a degree in nutrition studies at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after she experienced her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis and grueling treatment.

The three recipients of the Michelle’s Place scholarship will receive $1,000 each for continuing education. This scholarship is offered to individuals whose families have been impacted by cancer in some way or have a family member affected by cancer and must utilize the scholarship funds for higher education purposes.

Michelle’s Place offers these scholarships annually. For more information on Michelle’s Place scholarship opportunities visit www.michellesplace.org/outreach/scholarship or email info@michellesplace.org.

Michelle’s Place is a full-service breast cancer resource center providing free resources to women and their families dealing with breast cancer. To learn more about Michelle’s Place visit www.michellesplace.org or call 951-699-5455.