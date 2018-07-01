Craig Davis is New President of Rotary Club of Temecula

The Rotary Club of Temecula will welcome a new President on July 11th when 2017/2018 outgoing President, Lisa Locke passes the gavel to newly elected 2018/2019 President, Craig Davis.

Craig Davis is the President of Davis Family Insurance Agency, Inc., a Farmers Agency in Temecula. Craig has been a Rotarian since January of 2013 and serves on several committees within the Club. He is a member of the Temecula Valley Chamber and Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he serves as a Board Trustee for the Temecula Cemetery District. Craig and his wife Kathy have been married for 27 years and proudly raised their two adult children, Kyle and Cassie here in Temecula.

President Craig Davis will guide our Club this coming Rotary year in over 40 local service and humanitarian projects. Craig and his fellow Rotarians are looking forward to upholding the 2018/2019 Rotary International Theme of “Be the Inspiration”.

The Rotary Club of Temecula meets at 12:00 pm every Wednesday at 8-bit Brewing Company located at 26755 Jefferson Avenue in Murrieta. Please visit our website at www.rotarycluboftemecula.com or our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/temecularotary. We invite you to join our diverse group of local men and women of all ages who are inspired to make an impact in our community, region, and the world.

Rotary International is a global network of over 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Visit www.rotary.org for more information.