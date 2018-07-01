Murrieta Rotary Club Chosen as Non-Profit of the Year

Murrieta Rotary Club has been selected as a 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year by California Senator Jeff Stone (R 28th District).

Co-founders of the Club’s iconic Field of Honor, Bob Bryant and Frank Donahoe, traveled to Sacramento to join with 100 other nonprofit leaders honored by their state senators and assembly members during a celebration luncheon as part of California Nonprofits Day June 6.

“All of us in Murrieta Rotary are very proud of this recognition,” President Vickie Ashmore said. “We all work hard to bring the Field of Honor to Murrieta and have appreciated the support of the City of Murrieta as well as our sponsors and volunteers.”

Murrieta Rotary Club is a 25-year nonprofit that serves the community with events, fundraising scholarships, teacher grants and more. The Field of Honor, now in its 10th year, has been recognized locally and regionally as a touching week-long tribute to military, first responders and other heroes. This November more than 2,000 flags will again fly on the grounds of Murrieta’s Town Square Park. Proceeds from the sale of flags and sponsorships have become the Club’s main fundraiser for supporting its work in the community.

Thousands of visitors will tour the Field during the week of Veterans Day. Every fifth grader in the Murrieta Valley Unified School District will be bussed to the Field to learn about patriotism, American Flag history, the state flags and read the stories about Medal of Honor recipients. They will view the special “Local Heroes” section where a flag flies for each local son or daughter who gave his/her life in service to our country.

Senator Stone wanted to focus his giving of the award on the efforts of the Field of Honor because it has made such an impact on our community.

“We are really so humbled by this honor, and completely overwhelmed by being chosen by Senator Stone,” said Donahoe, who along with Bryant, simply wanted to share this opportunity to give back to “our heroes in a tangible way.”

“Nonprofits make California communities stronger, yet we’re often so busy that we don’t toot our own horns about the work we’re doing,” explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). “California Nonprofits Day is an opportunity for our elected officials to recognize the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and it also demonstrates the larger collective impact of nonprofits throughout California.”

Additional Background – California Nonprofits Day, now in its third year, was formally recognized by Assembly Concurrent Resolution 191, authored by the chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector, Assemblywoman Monique Limon (Santa Barbara)

According to “Causes Count,” a 2016 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing nearly one million people. Each year California nonprofits generate over $200 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 450,000 full-time jobs each year.