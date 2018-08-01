Assistance League Reaches Out

Assistance League’s Operation Community Outreach has donated five Acer 14” Chromebooks to the Murrieta location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest County. Although the club has computers at the main Murrieta Clubhouse, due to building capacity issues, some of the kids have been moved to a modular unit at Shivela Middle School where they do not have access to computers. This inhibits their ability to complete homework assignments, many of which are online. With the new Chromebook computers up and running the students have had the opportunity to get their homework done and still have time for fun.

“Thank you for your generous donations! Approximately 300 members will be using these Chromebooks in the next few years!!! That’s AMAZING!” said Brandy Baez Colon, Clubhouse Director.

Assistance League Thrift Shop, 28720 Via Montezuma, Temecula, is the organization’s main fundraiser. Last year, chapter members volunteered over 31,000 hours of community service on behalf of local families in need. For more information about philanthropic programs or membership information, call 951.694.8018 or visit www.assistanceleagye.or/temecla-valley/.