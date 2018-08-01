Menifee City Council Appoints New Mayor

On Wednesday, July 18, the Menifee City Council appointed Bill Zimmerman as the Mayor at Large, filling the mayoral vacancy left by the late Mayor Neil Winter, who unexpectedly passed away in May.

Zimmerman was appointed by a 3-1 vote by the Council during the City Council meeting. Zimmerman, who is a Menifee resident since 1989, was currently serving on the Menifee Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission, as well as serving as a school board trustee at Mt. San Jacinto College, in addition to serving on the Menifee Planning Commission from 2009-2013.

Zimmerman also serves as a Chair for the Menifee Valley Historical Association, is a member of the Menifee Art Council, and the Boys & Girls Club of Menifee. “I am honored and humbled by the City Council and the community’s confidence in me to be a part of the Menifee City Council as the Mayor of this great City. I look forward to serving the people of our community and working with my council colleagues and the city staff,” said newly appointed Mayor Bill Zimmerman. “It is a priority for me as Mayor to keep Menifee moving in the positive direction that this Council and staff have diligently been working on.”