Economic Development Coalition Names New President

Donald W. Hitzeman, Esq. has been named the ‘President of the Board’ for the Economic Development Coalition. Mr. Hitzeman will serve on the board of the non-profit, whose mission it is to enhance business retention and development by promoting economic growth and a positive business environment that enables the sustained economic success of the region, which includes the cities of Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Murrieta, Temecula, Wildomar and portions of Riverside County.

Moving to Temecula in 1992, Mr. Hitzeman and his wife are longtime members of the local community, where he is President and co-founder of the law firm, Hitzeman & Evenson, APC. He has been practicing law in California since 1983 and in Temecula since 2004. Mr. Hitzeman is a graduate of Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington (B.A., cum laude, 1980), and of Whittier College School of Law (J.D., cum laude, 1983). He was an attorney and officer with the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, serving over eight years in Virginia, Europe, Washington DC, and San Francisco.

The business philosophy Mr. Hitzeman uses to guide not only his own practice, but also brings to the leadership of the EDC, is “Competence and integrity matter, as a person and as a professional….” He is on the Board of Governors of Temecula Valley Hospital; the Board of Directors for the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce; a member of the Murrieta-Temecula Group; Master, Southwest Inns of Court; and a member of the Riverside County Bar Association.

An experienced litigator, Mr. Hitzeman represents and advises clients in the areas of employment law and transactional matters, including business formations, contract development and fulfillment, and employee discipline and termination, among other areas.

Founded in 1991, The Economic Development Coalition is a private/public partnership that promotes Southwest California regional economic development through business retention and development, job opportunities, and related economic growth. The EDC is dedicated to expanding the competitive position of regional businesses in a global economy.

Executive Director Doug McAllister said, “There exists now a window of time in which this region can finally begin to reach its economic quality of life potential. It is the role of the EDC to facilitate a cohesive partnership of all the region’s stakeholders to that end. We have the right people in the right place at the right time. And for all of this to happen, Don is the right President to lead us.”

The EDC is a membership-based organization. For more information about the EDC, or to join, please see the website at EDCswca.com or call the office at 951-694-9800.