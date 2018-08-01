TVCC’s ‘Women in Business Conference’

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 12th Annual Women in Business Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 8:00am to 1:00pm in the stunning new Summit Ballroom at Pechanga Resort & Casino. The event title sponsors are Abbott and Temecula Valley Hospital. This conference is designed to inspire, motivate and equip business professionals to succeed. By attending, guests will have the opportunity to hear extraordinary speakers share their experiences and receive practical tools to flourish in today’s business world. This event will include exhibitor tables set up by local businesses, a silent auction with fabulous items donated by the business community, delicious food prepared by Pechanga’s Award-Winning Chef and a designer handbag opportunity drawing.

The Temecula Chamber is proud to announce the four keynote speakers:

Haydee Antezana – Professional Impressions Expert, Haydee Antezana International – A best-selling author and global speaker who has spent over 20 years contributing to the success of teams.

Kimberle Austin – MBA, CPT, Coach & Consultant, Made2Bfit LLC – A business and health coach with over 20 years of experience.

Shelly Rohlfs – Director of Learning and Development, Jack in The Box, Inc. – The creator of Jack in the Box’s first women’s Business Resource Group, Developing Women Leaders

Erin Youngren – Co-Founder & COO, The Youngrens, Inc. – A traveling wedding photographer that has spent years coaching businesses to success!

The topics for this year’s conference include maximizing your online brand, becoming a ninja networker, life balance, healthy planning ideas, leading authentically, increase self-confidence, profiling your target customer and mindset shifts.

For more information about reservations and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at (951) 676-5090 or visit the 2018 Women in Business website at hhttp://temecula.org/women-in-business/.