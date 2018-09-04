Business Women’s Network Announces September Speakers

BWN’s September 11th meeting features member speakers Bonnie Clark, President of Kratos Financial and Insurance Solutions and Lorie Herick with Top Notch Auto Sales. Kratos is a Temecula-based Holistic Financial Services Company. Bonnie holds licenses in CA, AZ, NV, TX, IN, OH, OR, VA, MD and Fl.

Top Notch Auto Sales is where your buying experience is our number one priority. We encourage you to use the expertise and resources of our sales staff who are here to help you find the right car at the right price.

Visit http://retirement-planning-tools.com to watch some videos or call Bonnie to learn more.

Business Website: Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions

Phone Number: 951-506-6193

Business Website: https://www.tna.la/

Business Address: 28046 Del Rio Rd, Suite A, Temecula, CA 92590

Phone Number: 951-694-4411

BWN’s September 25th meeting will feature a hand-selected guest speaker whose knowledge and expertise will enhance your business’s strength and growth.

About BWN – Since 1992 Business Women’s Network of Temecula Valley (BWN) has been a premier women’s networking group dedicated to the highest standards of professionalism and the exchange of business leads. Our structured, yet relaxed luncheon program provides members the time and place to introduce themselves, their products and services during each meeting. Membership includes group membership in the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce and the Temecula Chamber of Commerce. We are all about promoting ourselves and each other and building strategic relationships with other professional local women while having fun. We meet at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at The Broken Yolk Café at 26495 Ynez Rd, Temecula. Check us out at http://business-womens-network-temecula.com/