Public Hearing Regarding Commercial Vehicle Parking in Residential Districts

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Menifee will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 7th, during the course of the City Council meeting in the City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 29714 Haun Road, Menifee, California at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, to consider an Ordinance of the City Of Menifee amending 12.20.140 of the Menifee Municipal Code to regulate commercial vehicle parking in residential districts.

All interested persons are hereby invited to attend this public hearing to present written information, express opinions or otherwise present evidence in the above matter. If you wish to legally challenge any action taken by the City on the above matter, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City prior to or at the public hearing.

Further information on this item may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk’s Department at (951) 672-6777. All agenda materials are available for public review at City Hall and are posted on the City’s Website at www.cityofmenifee.us.