Temecula’s ’Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest Application Available Now

Light up the holidays and get creative. This is your year to enter the City of Temecula’s ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest. Do not miss out on the opportunity to show off your holiday spirit and exterior illumination skills. Celebrate the Holiday Season with us!

Temecula residents can submit an online application now through Sunday, December 2, 2018. Homes must be within Temecula’s city limits to enter and lights are required to be turned on from Monday, December 3, 2018 through Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Please visit temeculaca.gov/holidaylights to access the official entry form and to view all the award categories. All entries will be judged and included on the 2018 ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas online map.

For more information, please visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.