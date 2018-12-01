Rotary Club of Murrieta Presents Four Heroes

The Murrieta Rotary Club’s annual Veterans Lunch, held adjacent to the Field of Honor Monday the 12th, included the presentation of four Hero Awards. Hero Awards have been presented for the past four years and are presented to those who are examples of “Service Above Self.”

The 2018 Field of Honor Heroes include:

Richard H (Rick) Gibbs (Colonel, U.S. Air Force ret.) – While most in Southwest Riverside County know him as Councilman Rick Gibbs, Colonel Gibbs had a distinguished career spanning 32 years in the United States military. He is a Viet Nam veteran who flew fighter aircraft in that theatre. Upon his retirement from the military, Colonel Gibbs was awarded the Legion of Merit, which is given for exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

Arthur “Artie” Allen III – Master Gunnery Sergeant Allen served in the US Marine Corps for over 30 years and is a three-war veteran, having served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. During his years in military service, Sgt. Allen received the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation and Achievement Medals and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. He is an active member of Temecula Valley VFW Post 4089, a volunteer docent for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Museum Foundation, and an at-large member of the Veteran’s Advisory Committee Riverside County.

The WAVES Project – This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing an opportunity for American veterans with service connected disabilities and their families to experience scuba diving. Each veteran and a dive companion of their choice experiences the freedom of scuba diving for free as they are taken through open water certification. The WAVES Project was started in 2012 by Steve Rubin and his wife, Barbara. The founders’ desire was to create a community of divers who are both veterans and non-veterans who will provide friendship and support to each other and help heal body, mind and spirit. Since its founding, WAVES has certified close to 300 veterans and their dive buddies.

Alvin David Porges – US Navy Seaman 3rd class, Alvin Porges served during the final years of World War II throughout the Pacific Ocean aboard the USS Kane. Porges, who signed on with the Navy as a signal man, stayed with the USS Kane until it was decommissioned in Philadelphia in 1946. He completed his Navy service on the USS Astoria, a light cruiser commissioned in 1944 and carrying an admiral, out of Long Beach.

The Murrieta Field of Honor is celebrating its 10th year. Staged in Murrieta’s Town Square Park, it is presented by the Rotary Club of Murrieta, in partnership with the City of Murrieta. More than 2,018 flags are flown in honor of heroes during Veterans Day week.

Caption: Field of Honor Heroes (from left) Arthur Allen III, Joe Hoffman and Ron Fonstad of The WAVES Project, Councilman Rick Gibbs and Alvin David Porges.