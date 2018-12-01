City of Temecula Announces 6th Annual ‘Broker of the Year’ Award Recipients

On November 8th at 8:30 a.m., members of the local Temecula Commercial Real Estate community gathered for the 6th Annual Broker of the Year awards presented by the City of Temecula. Held at the Temecula Conference Center, the event recognized the City’s top commercial real estate brokers, who have had an exceptional influence on their community by exemplifying the highest amount of local sales in the commercial real estate industry. Scott Stewart of Lee & Associates and Scott Forest of WestMar, were named this year’s Brokers of the Year.

“We congratulate these two professionals recognized for their incredible achievements and exemplary professionalism in 2018.” stated Christine Damko, Economic Development Manager.