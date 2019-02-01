Rotary Taste of the World 2019 Taste & Enjoy from the Four Corners of the World

For almost a decade, ‘‘Taste of the World’’ has showcased Temecula’s own amazing restaurants and chefs. Presented by the Rotary Club of Temecula, ‘‘‘Taste of the World’’’ is an evening of great food, world-class entertainment and live auction excitement!

Join us this year on Friday, March 22, at Pechanga’s Grand Resort Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 at this four-diamond destination, truly one of the jewels of the Temecula Valley. Pechanga is the Presenting Sponsor for the evening, and with the new luxury features of the Grand Resort, makes the perfect home for this not-to-be missed event.

The Rotary Club of Temecula, with over 100 members strong, has grown to be one of the most effective service providers, both to the local community and across the globe. Chartered in 1975, the Club is made up of business people, community leaders and people looking to make Temecula and the world a better place. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with this diverse group of wonderful people serving others over self. The ‘Taste of the World’ event serves as our annual fundraiser, allowing the club to provide over $100,000 in local literacy, military, homeless, senior, youth and disadvantaged avenues of service and support.

The stars of ‘Taste of the World’ are our own Temecula eateries, wineries and brew houses. Their generous support is the key to this event. Featured this year are:

8 Bit Brewing Company

The Bank

The Canyon Cowboy

Espresso Chaffeur

Europa Village Winery

Fazeli Cellars

Il Tramonto Ristorante

Nothing Bundt Cakes

New Life Culinary Creations

Rustico Ristorante

Shamrock Irish Pub

Smokey Mountain Catering

Wilson Creek Winery

Burgers & Beer

Bamboo

Pie Nation, Paisano’s

Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar

Oak Grove Center Culinary Creations

There are only a few spaces left, so If you are interested in showcasing your culinary, winemaking, craft brewing or spirit distilling talent, please contact Karen Schneider at wagonmastercatering@yahoo.com.

In addition to the great food and spirits, ‘Taste of the World’ is pleased to announce the featured entertainment, California’s own, Kanan Road Band who consistently deliver unforgettable, high-energy live performances that are filled with heartfelt precision. Kanan Road has shared the stage with Trace Adkins, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Dan Band, Easton Corbin, Josh Gracin, and Blue Oyster Cult at venues from The House of Blues and the The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville to the Canyon Club in Agoura, along with wineries, fairs and private events. Taste of the World is pleased to have this local favorite entertain our guests.

‘Taste of the World’ would not be possible without our sponsors. Thank you to:

Presenting Sponsor – Pechanga Casino and Resort

Featured Corporate Sponsors – AJH Creative and Design & Banner Bank

World Sponsors – Farmers Insurance – Craig Davis Family Agency, Strachota Insurance, Merrill Lynch, John Traver, Dubots Capital Management, Mike and Jami Fencel, Grapeline Wine Tours, Langdon Floorcovering

Continent Sponsors – Prudhomme Associates CPA, Temecula Valley Custom Pools, Allen & Patsy Orr, Dan Venne, Jon Lieberg

Country Sponsors – Esther N. Phahla, CPA, A Professional Corporation, Mt. San Jacinto College, Equity Management and Realty Service, Lorilee Productions, Bowser Realty Group – Century 21 Award, Oak Grove Center, Riptide Systems, State Farm Insurance – Julie Ngo, Edward Jones – Nathan Welsh, Stifel, Yamashita Karate-Murrieta, Insurance All Stars Agency, Matthew Kostrinsky, Bill LaForge

Advertising Sponsor – The Valley Business Journal

There is a sponsorship for every budget. Sponsors receive a variety of benefits and are included in many areas of the Taste of the World experience. For information on how you can sponsor or donate, please visit www.rotarytasteoftheworld.com or contact Leif Jacobsen at socaljacobsen@gmail.com.

This event sells out every year so purchase your tickets, today, at www.rotarytasteoftheworld.com. The Rotary Club of Temecula meets every Wednesday, at noon, at 8Bit Brewery. Please visit and join us for lunch.