Temecula Valley Hospital is Underway on a New Medical Residency Program

UHS Southern California Medical Education Consortium has been approved to start a new medical residency program by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The program underway will feature Internal Medicine and Family Medicine residents receiving the majority of their training at Temecula Valley Hospital. Residents will also complete specialty rotations at Southwest Health Care System.

The three-year residency program is scheduled to begin in July 2019 with 26 residents; 20 Internal Medicine and 6 Family Medicine. Each year, an additional 26 residents will be added to the program. The principal goal of the graduate medical education program is to train residents to be compassionate and skilled physicians. The residents will have the opportunity to work side-by-side with the exceptional medical faculty at Temecula Valley Hospital and to collaborate with medical faculty in the community. These skilled faculty work as a team ensuring residents receive the educational experiences necessary to prepare them for their futures. The success of the residency program is paramount to begin to address the serious shortage of physicians in this region. According to the latest Advisory Board, there are approximately 45 physicians per 100,000 people in Southwest Riverside County, which is one of the lowest per capita in Southern California.

“We are thrilled to serve as the host site for this newly accredited program at Temecula Valley Hospital,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer of Temecula Valley Hospital. “As a highly acclaimed and award-winning hospital, the addition of graduate medical education allows us to train future physicians who share our commitment to compassionate patient care and clinical excellence. We are committed to bringing new physicians to the region who will advance the care to our community.” For more information, visit www.socalresidency.com/

Photo of the Residency Program Leadership Team: From left to right, Dr. Michael Nduati – Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Carrie Bacon – Program Director, Family Medicine, Christine Torre – Family Medicine Program Coordinator, Jennifer Banks – Internal Medicine Program Coordinator, and Dr. Joel Trambley – Program Director, Internal Medicine.