Join the Nation…Thank a Vietnam Veteran for Service to our Nation

The Temecula Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4089 and the CITY OF TEMECULA will be hosting an event on Saturday, March 30, to honor Vietnam Veterans.

To celebrate The NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY, the opening ceremony with special guest speakers will be held Saturday, March 30, at Temecula City Hall, 41000 Main Street in Temecula at 10am.

Reception and additional activities (complimentary lunch) will take place at the Temecula VFW Post 4089 at 28075 Diaz Road in Temecula.

One of the featured speakers is John P. Baca, Medal of Honor winner! This Vietnam Veteran also was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart!

Each Vietnam Veteran present will receive a challenge coin and other commemorative gifts. The event and lunch are FREE.

Veterans who served in Vietnam are invited to register (themselves and family members) for the event and a special CERTIFICATE OF HONOR.

Register by either an email to commander@temeculavalleyvfw.org or a call to 909-241-4441 prior to MARCH 26th. For additional information call the Temecula VFW Post 4089 at 951-676-1541.