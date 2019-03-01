Generations Healthcare Groundbreaking

Generations Healthcare began in January 1998 with one 89-bed skilled nursing facility…today they have grown to twenty-seven facilities with over 3,000 licensed beds. On February 19th Temecula Healthcare held their ground-breaking ceremony. The twenty-eighth Generations Healthcare facility in the Temecula Valley will feature 116 skilled nursing and rehabilitation beds as well as 64 memory care and dementia care focused beds. Healthcare providers within this facility will serve the community of the Temecula Valley by providing skilled nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, other specialized rehabilitation services, behavioral health, and memory care. Generations Healthcare’s mission statement is “We are Caring for a Lifetime: a Lifetime of Memories, a Lifetime of Care, a Lifetime of Love”.

Jim Geddie, Director of Strategic Operations comments, “The facility will be state of the art, built to provide care that will exceed patients and family’s expectations. The building is being built to exceed hospitality standards within this industry and enable us to provide the superior care to our residents that GHC is known for.”

The ground-breaking ceremony took place at their new Temecula Healthcare location at 44320 Campanula Way, Temecula, near Albertsons and Home Depot. For more information on Generations Healthcare visit Lifegen.net.

PHOTO: Brian Connor: Director of Southwest Healthcare Hospital, Zac Schwank: City Council Member, Thomas Olds,Jr., Generations Healthcare Inc. President/CEO, Steve L’Hommedieu: ARCO Construction Company Inc. Senior Project Manager, David Lester: Abbott Laboratories Director of Quality Assurance, Jared Amerson: Temecula Valley Hospital Chief Operating Officer.