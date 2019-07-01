Don Murray Appointed New Executive Director of the EDC

The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest California has announced the appointment of Donald W. Murray, Executive Director which became effective as of June 1st.

Mr. Murray, formerly a banker, specialized in running banks that served the small business community. His career included being President of four banks, most recently as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley. He has also served the Economic Development Coalition as a Board Member and President. Mr. Murray has been a huge supporter and resident of our region for 25 years. He brings a unique skill set to the position, including the knowledge of what if takes to attract, expand and retain business in our communities.