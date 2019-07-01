PWR Announces their 2019 Scholarship Winners!

Recently, Professional Women’s Roundtable gave out five $2000 scholarships; four to graduating high school senior girls, and one to an adult woman going back to school. PWR looks for women and girls who have spirit and give back to their communities.

Lycely Bu – Murrieta Mesa High School

Ready to conquer the world AND make a difference in my community and for the future.” Resilient young woman who has defeated substantial obstacles. “Don’t give up. Eventually you’ll overcome.”

Ximena Monroy Rosas – Murrieta Mesa High School

Energetic and strong-willed student. With great struggles in her young life, Ximena says she has learned, “you have to keep going.” 75 recorded service hours.

Rachel Rodriguez – Great Oak High School

Calm, committed Rachel plans to attend Whittier music school, and she and her family “…decided that we’re not going to allow financial constraints stop me from achieving my goal.”

Shauna Plouffe – Chaparral High School

Independent and motivated Shauna is a self-starter and survivor that is making it on her own.

Madison Olson – Returning to school

Madison is attending SJVC as an adult after a skateboarding accident at 17 that resulted in severe brain damage and the need to relearn basic life skills. She now speaks in front of youth to warn against the dangers of not using a helmet.

July 2019 we will be meeting on July 11 at 8-Bit brewery. $20 for members and $25 for guests.

Professional Women’s Roundtable is a non-profit 501c3 women’s organization, dedicated to helping women succeed through mentoring by example, powerful speakers, educational workshops, and of course networking!

PWR invites all professional women and PWR members to attend meetings each month. For reservations and more information, visit www.pwronline.org.