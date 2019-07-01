The City of Temecula Awarded Two California Arts Council Grants

The California Arts Council announced two grant awards to the City of Temecula’s Community Services Department: Veterans in the Arts in the amount of $4,360 and Youth Arts Action in the amount of $4,800. “The City of Temecula is proud to be the recipient of two grant awards designed for Veterans and Youth during the California Arts Council’s record-setting year,” states City of Temecula Mayor Mike Naggar. “We are pleased that these two very deserving sectors of Temecula’s population will benefit from State’s generous arts funding through two creative, community-based projects.”

“Arts and culture are inextricably linked to our humanity,” said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. “They serve as a universal touchpoint for understanding and addressing our societal issues—dismantling inequity, healing trauma, reframing justice, inspiring truth and shaping futures. The Council is humbled to support the vital work of the City of Temecula’s Community Services Department and its passionate efforts to make a better California for us all.”

Veterans in the Arts (VIA) addresses the needs and improves the lives of California’s veterans by increasing equity, access, and opportunities for veterans to participate in quality arts programming that is sensitive and responsive to their unique experiences. VIA provides project support for nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, and veteran’s assistance agencies to reach veterans and their families.

With support of the California Arts Council, the Temecula Valley Museum will record the personal histories of Temecula’s Veterans to preserve for present day audiences and share with future generations.

This Oral History Project, featuring Veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War, is a sequel to Temecula’s award-winning, original documentary World War II Remembrances – Temecula Valley Veterans produced in 2014. The fully produced film will be used for educational engagement and as an invaluable historical resource.

“The California Arts Council made its largest investment in Arts and Culture in nearly two decades,” claimed Temecula’s Mayor Pro Tem and TCSD President Stew Stewart. “These grants will help support a wide variety of arts programs and artists that in turn strengthen our creative economy which is beneficial for our citizens, visitors, and the City of Temecula.” The City of Temecula is one of 46 grantees chosen for the Veterans in the Arts program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, with grant funds totaling a projected $24,508,541 for 2018-19, the highest investment in statewide arts programming since the 2000-01 fiscal year. Complete listing of all Veterans in the Arts grantees.

“The City of Temecula cherishes all Veterans and relishes our Youth,” added Temecula City Council Member Maryann Edwards.

“Sharing oral histories from Temecula’s Veterans and mentoring Temecula’s Youth through the arts are projects that will continue to pay it forward for years to come resulting in arts learning and engagement.” Youth Arts Action (YAA) supports projects for youth from infancy through age 24 that operate outside of school time, in artistic venues and community settings as well as on school sites. This program encourages relevant, dynamic, and innovative community building and learning through youth-focused arts and culture projects.

With support of the California Arts Council, the Old Town Temecula Community Theater will expand Temecula Presents’ Arts Education Internship. The original project featured a student-led, musical theater production in The Merc (66-seats). Grant funding will allow this program to transition onto Temecula’s state-of-the-art proscenium Theater (354-seats). This free program provides selected youth (ages 13 to 18) access to three-months of mentorship from professional artists and expert advisors at no charge resulting in four public performances of a fully produced musical.

“Grants are highly-competitive process and the fact that Temecula has been recognized with two awards give us a great sense of pride,” stated Temecula City Council Member Matt Rahn. “The arts are meant for all. Temecula’s Veteran and Youth programs were originally created to provide access, equity, and inclusion. We are humbled to have the confidence of the California Arts Council by putting their faith and funds into the City of Temecula’s worthy artistic endeavors.”

The City of Temecula is one of 244 grantees chosen for the Youth Arts Action program.

The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, with grant funds totaling a projected $24,508,541 for 2018-19, the highest investment in statewide arts programming since the 2000-01 fiscal year. Complete listing of all Youth Arts Action grantees.

“These two grants from the California Arts Council will allow Temecula’s Veterans and Youth the time and space to express themselves artistically, engage with the community, and inspire the next generation through the arts,” added Temecula City Council Member Zak Schwank. “And, we are very fortunate to have the talent pool here on our staff and in our creative and caring community to produce these transformative artistic ventures the only way we know how – The Temecula Way.”

