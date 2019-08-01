Temecula Nafe’s August 6th Meeting Speaker is Kisa Puckett

Kisa Puckett, Creative Director Founder Pink Icing – Marketing. Kisa will gear this topic towards today’s entrepreneur that is just starting out or struggling and looking for success in business. The talk will provide you with the most important aspects of what entrepreneurship is and is not. The commitment it takes to succeed and the pieces and mindset you need to become successful.

She is an entrepreneurship expert, the creative director of marketing and branding agency Pink Icing and the founder of The Entrepreneur’s Experience & The Business Diamond. She helps new and struggling entrepreneurs overcome mindset blocks and acquire the education and tools necessary to become wildly successful in business. Kisa specializes in building brands through live experiences and is creator of Networking Social, a unique and engaging live experience that drives traffic and new customers to businesses and builds brand awareness.

Kisa started her first successful restaurant business at the age of 23 and has been in the marketing and branding industry for over 18 years. She holds a Bachelor’s in Management with a Concentration in Marketing from National University and has over 10 years of specialized training in online marketing and branding. She has worked with prominent organizations such as Techstar’s as lead organizer for Startup Week Temecula. She has been featured in the San Diego Union-Tribune, iHeart Media and We Are Beautiful Magazine.

This August 6th meeting Location is Texas Lil’s Mesquite Grill — 28495 Old Town Front St. Temecula at 28495 Old Town Front St. at 6:00 P.M.

Cost: $10.00 for members $15.00 for guests than you order diner and pay the restaurant direct. Membership is $50.00 a year.

RSVP to Robbie Motter, Director 951-255-922-9200. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting.