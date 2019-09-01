The Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs Medical Center Gets a Make Over

A new look, logo and colors enhance the largest birthing center in the region.

The Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs Medical Center recently unveiled the newly decorated and updated Center with a multi-Chamber ribbon-cutting event.

The Center’s Director Gina Lowery, MSN, RNC-OB, says the new color scheme and brand logo have provided a soothing and tranquil look and feel. The logo, a butterfly, is a symbol of new life and birth. “It’s a total refresh for the department. We are also including portraits of babies born in the Center, and their families, as part of the décor,” said Lowery.

Local photographer, Jimmy Fu, was contracted to take all the photography for the Center, which included the newborns and families along with full-color landscape photos from local areas. These photos were displayed at the ribbon-cutting event to showcase the new look in the Center.

“The Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs is one of the most special places in the hospital,” said Brad Neet, CEO. “Moms and families put their trust in us to deliver an exceptional experience and our team strives to make that happen each and every day. The remodel provides a higher level of comfort in a compassionate environment for mom, baby and family. We want every delivery to be a special moment that embodies our Vision Statement…Building Relationships that Touch the Heart.”

The award-winning birth center features 17 spacious private labor and delivery suites, along with 24 postpartum rooms, triage areas, a dedicated post-anesthesia care unit, cesarean section operating rooms and a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The NICU is a joint venture with Rady Children’s Hospital, and is “like a hospital within a hospital,” said Lowery.

“The NICU can care for babies older than 28 weeks who need higher level of care,” she said. “Through Rady, we have neonatologists and perinatologists who take care of high-risk patients, as well as advanced life support nurses in attendance at all high-risk deliveries.”

In addition, board-certified hospitalists who specialize in obstetrics and gynecology are in the hospital 24/7 to support on-staff OB/GYNs, as well as to deliver babies in the absence of the patient’s own physician. A 24/7 OB Emergency Department is also available.

Triage beds and designated rooms house patients whose pregnancies are beyond 20 weeks’ gestation. This dedicated area allows nurses and doctors to treat patients quickly and efficiently. The Center averages more than 400 triage patients in one month, just in that unit.

The team at The Family Birth Center is focused on making every patient’s experience a positive one and encourage patients to make the birthing experience their own. At the forefront of this unique experience is the complete couplet care offered. This means that for nearly every instance, the nurses ensure that mom and baby are together from the time of birth until they are ready to go home.

Another beautiful feature is that the rooms have been updated with furniture that conveniently transitions into a bed for family members to rest. A quiet, clean and friendly environment is just as important to the families as is the personal service given on behalf of each and every team member. Expectant families are encouraged to schedule a tour of the Center prior to baby’s arrival.

To schedule a tour or view available maternity classes, visit www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com.

Rancho Springs Medical Center – This campus of Southwest Healthcare System was recently awarded in Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 with an “A” Grade from the Leapfrog Group as having the highest level of patient safety as well as the Top General Hospital Award from Leapfrog (one of only 35 hospitals to earn this distinction nationwide). Rancho Springs features the largest Women’s Center (Awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care) in the region which includes Rady Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Rady San Diego: Ranked one of the tops in the nation for neonatal care by US News and World Report 2018), the only hospital in SW Riverside County to offer pediatric ER Services from Rady Emergency Physicians for children 14 years and younger, an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, and the da Vinci © Robotic Surgical System performing the region’s first virtually no-scar single site procedures. www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com.