City of Temecula Reports Jobs Count a Record High

The City of Temecula is having a record year with the highest reported number of jobs within City limits in its 30-year history. The City of Temecula is pleased to announce strong local job growth, for a total of 62,057 jobs, the highest number ever recorded in Temecula.

With continued growth of a diverse economic base, Temecula’s job numbers are creating a positive impact for Southwest Riverside County. Temecula accounts for roughly 40% of all jobs in Southwest Riverside County, making it the job center of the region. The City of Temecula is pleased to announce job counts are up nearly 4,000 jobs since 2017.

Mayor Mike Naggar states, “These numbers are not an accident. There is a lot of hard work being done by many people in the business community. Temecula’s success in growing and attracting jobs is bolstered by our active approach to engaging with our business community and providing excellent and expeditious customer service through the permitting process. The City in partnership with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce continuously strives to be business friendly and provide opportunities for our residents to not only live in a premier destination, but to work and to start and grow a business right here in town”.

The City of Temecula is proud of the businesses that have made and continue to make the decision to grow in Temecula, ultimately creating jobs for our community. Last year saw tremendous growth in the manufacturing industry for Temecula with several companies moving into larger facilities. Three manufacturers have expanded their building size in Temecula with QC Manufacturing more than tripling their facility to allow for more unit production, ANDBio nearly tripling their eco-friendly footprint, and NaturVet found a new home nearly three times their previous to grow into. Manufacturing isn’t the only sector growing in Temecula, with higher education, retail, and medical on the list, too.

“We here at the City of Temecula are very proactive and hands-on in fostering opportunities for business development and growth. Our creativity is unmatched when it comes to providing companies with tools, resources, and contacts in order to get business done”, says Christine Damko, Economic Development Manager.

For more information on Temecula’s economic development and job creation efforts, please contact Christine Damko, City of Temecula Office of Economic Development at 951-693-3952 or Christine.damko@TemeculaCA.gov.