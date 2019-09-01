How-To Replace Your Turf and Get Paid

Did you know that outside landscaping consumes around 50-70 percent of water used at a single property? Not only does that take precious resources, but it also costs you, the homeowner, money. You may qualify for a rebate program that pays to save! Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are offering a rebate program for removing grass turf and replacing it with a water-wise yard.

To be eligible, residents must register at www.socalwatersmart.com before beginning any step of the project. Once you receive an approval to proceed, you have 180 days to complete your transformation.

Once you have been approved, use these simple steps to get started:

Identify your current turf as either warm season (St. Augustine, Bermuda, and Zoysia) which thrives in warmer temperatures, or cold season (Tall Fescue, Kentucky Blue, and Perennial Rye) which thrives in cooler temperatures. Choose a turf removal technique most relevant to the turf you plan to remove. Plan your new landscape design including efficient irrigation, water-wise plants, hardscape (rocks) and softscape (mulch, soil, bark). More specific project requirements are available at www.socalwatersmart.com.

EVMWD will be offering customers free workshops this fall to go over water wise plants and landscape design. Visit www.evmwd.com/workshops to learn more and to register to attend an upcoming workshop.