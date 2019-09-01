Two New Haunted Houses Come to Southern California Railway Museum!

Southern California Railway Museum (SCRM) is the home of the West’s largest collection of full- sized running railway locomotives, passenger and freight cars, streetcars, interurban electric cars, and other artifacts dating from the 1870’s.

New this year to the fall event line-up is “Terror in Train Town,” two great haunted mazes designed and produced by the renowned Bloodshed Brothers: the “Hyde Street Massacre Haunted House” and “Darkness.”

The Hyde Street Massacre Haunted House is what your worst nightmares are made of. Once you arrive at this 2,500 square foot experience, you’ll quickly realize the challenge you have accepted may be your last. Get lost within the haunting walls of Otis Hatcher’s killing chambers. Go ahead and accept your fate, if you dare!

The Darkness – It’s not the darkness that will scare you, it’s what’s in the dark that will.

Guests 13 and older can experience both of these frightening haunted mazes for only $15.

The rest of the fall lineup includes: Fall Railroadiana Swap Meet on September 7 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Shop for and learn about Railroadiana and railroad antiques at Southern California’s largest outdoor Railroadiana swap meet on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Vendors will be selling railroad collectibles, art, books, models and toy trains. Railroad historians and preservationists will be on hand to tell the story of Southern California’s railway history.

Pumpkin Patch Express, October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 from 9am to 5pm – Take a ride to the Pumpkin Patch! Select and decorate your own pumpkin to take home, visit the petting zoo, enjoy Music 4 Kids concert, and Mister Twister the balloon guy. Go on a trolley ride around our museum, take part in kids’ crafts, the hay maze, visit the coloring station, temporary tattoos, bounce house, cookies and cider, scavenger hunt, and trick-or-treating!

New this year is the Pumpkin Patch Express Carnival: fun rides and carnival games for all the kids.

Day Out with Thomas, November 2, 3, 9, 10, & 11 from 9am to 5pm – Day Out with Thomas™ is a family event that offers aspiring engineers and their families the unique opportunity to take a ride with the classic storybook engine, Thomas the Tank Engine™.

Take a ride with Thomas, meet Percy* and Sir Topham Hat, and enjoy a day of family fun!

Tickets for all of the Southern California Railway Museum events are available online at oerm.org or onsite the day of each event. Southern California Railway Museum is located at 2201 South “A” Street in Perris California.