Murrieta Welcomes New Council Member, Gene Wunderlich

Out of 14 qualified applicants, Murrieta City Council has appointed 30-year Murrieta resident and businessman Gene Wunderlich to fill the seat vacated by Randon Lane. He will be sworn in at the Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Council meeting and will serve through the remainder of the term, which ends in November 2020.

The position is familiar to Wunderlich, who previously served as an interim Murrieta Council Member in 2014. A local business leader, he is well known throughout the region for his community involvement, an advocate for cities at the regional and national level and has been recognized by the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year.

Citing, housing, jobs and public safety as priority issues for the City, Wunderlich lives his belief that adaptability and open-mindedness are key components of decision-making.

“While knowledgeable on many land use and governing issues, I pride myself on keeping an open mind and listening to all sides of an argument before forming an opinion as there is no cookie-cutter or one-size-fits-all approach to address every situation.”

Wunderlich is vice president of government affairs for the Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors, liaison for the Southwest California Legislative Council, Vice Chair of the Temecula Theater Foundation and Vice Chair, Board of Governors for the Southwest Healthcare System, and serves several roles with the California Association of Realtors (CAR).