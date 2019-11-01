City of Murrieta to Host 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade

On November 11th, the City of Murrieta will host the 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade in recognition of its hometown heroes and all of the men and women who have fought for this nation’s freedom. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Washington Avenue accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem and a flyover. It concludes at Town Square Park with the Rotary Field of Honor, a stunning tribute of more than 2,000 American Flags covering the City’s Veterans Memorial Park with red, white and blue.

Leading the parade as Grand Marshals are Lt Col Gevin Harrison (ret), Senior Instructor for Vista Murrieta High School AFJROTC; and Lt Col Michael Jackson (ret), Senior Instructor for Murrieta Mesa High School NJROTC.

This long-standing event is a local favorite, traditionally bringing more than 10,000 people to the downtown area to line the streets with patriotism and celebrate our connected community.

“To me, this is what community is all about,” says Murrieta Mayor Kelly Seyarto. “Generations of families, newcomers, business and community leaders, coming together to pay tribute and honor this day—with a celebration of unity and patriotism.”

Due to the event’s popularity, the City encourages spectators to carpool, bike or walk to the event when possible. Parking will be available on a first-come, first served basis in the downtown lots, at City Hall and on surrounding streets.

If your group, business or organization would like to be a participant in the parade, please register at www.tinyurl.com/veteranparade. For additional information, contact Lfrasso@MurrietaCA.gov.