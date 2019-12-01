City of Temecula Announces 2019 Commercial Broker of the Year Award Recipient

On November 7th, members of the local Temecula Commercial Real Estate community gathered for the 7th Annual Broker of the Year awards presented by the City of Temecula.

Held at the Temecula Conference Center, the event recognized the City’s top commercial real estate brokers, who have had an exceptional influence on their community by exemplifying the highest amount of local sales in the commercial real estate industry. Stan Nowak of Avison Young, was named this year’s Broker of the Year. This year alone, Nowak has completed more than $79 million in sale and lease transactions totaling in excess of 640,000 square feet of office and industrial space throughout the Temecula Valley.

“We congratulate Stan, he is being recognized for his incredible achievements and exemplary professionalism in 2019” stated Christine Damko, Economic Development Manager.