National Philanthropy Day Recognizes Local Leaders

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Inland Empire Chapter honored three of Temecula’s leading professionals for their contributions to the fundraising profession and in strengthening their communities. Tuesday, November 12th was National Philanthropy Day, which was celebrated by the organization and its affiliates at the Mission Inn in Riverside, CA. Bruce Nimmo, licensed contractor, of Murrieta, was named AFP’s Small Business of the Year for his community involvement through his construction company, Nimmo Construction.

Nimmo has been an integral component in building the region’s first cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place. In addition to donating his time and skills, he has recruited numerous other specialty contractors through his connections in the community. Bruce is truly a champion for non-profit organizations in the valley and lends his hand wherever he can. His expertise and commitment to excellence prove to be an asset to the community.

Kim Gerrish, CFRE, of Temecula, serves as the Executive Director of Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. Gerrish was recognized by the AFP Inland Empire Chapter as the 2019 Professional of the Year. In addition, Gerrish is serving as the incoming president for the chapter to serve in 2020. Her dedication to serving her community sprouted in 2003 when she was hired as the first staff member for Michelle’s Place. Since then, she has led her team to an expansion to serve all cancers, thereby creating the region’s first cancer resource center. Her passion for philanthropy and bettering the lives of others is modeled in all the roles she serves. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, she is a member of the Temecula Rotary Club, Temecula EDC, and served on the Southwest Regional Cancer Task Force. Her commitment to serving her community is beyond inspiring.

Abbott was named Large Business of the Year for their contributions to nonprofit organizations, including Michelle’s Place, who focus on access to healthcare, community engagement, and science education. Ray Evans accepted the award on behalf of Abbott. Abbott is committed to build better lives and stronger communities.

For more information about the Association of Fundraising Professionals, others who were honored at National Philanthropy Day, visit http://www.inlandempireafp.com.