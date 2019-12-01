Non-Medical Home Care Helps Adults Achieve the Quality of Life They Deserve

Regardless of age, background or location, most people today have something in common: They want independence, freedom and quality of life.

FirstLight Home Care of Temecula is designed to help adults achieve all those things.

FirstLight provides quality, affordable non-medical home care not just for the older adult who is aging in place, but also for other adults who need assistance with activities of daily living. FirstLight is a lifeline for seniors; people with disabilities; those recovering from surgery, illness or injury; Veterans, and new and busy mothers.

“Non-medical home care fills the gap between medically skilled services and the everyday tasks that a person is able to complete for themselves,” said John Hamby, Owner of FirstLight Home Care of Temecula. “Our services provide the resources needed to sustain our clients’ independence and freedom and help family caregivers maintain flexibility and balance in their own lives.”

Central to the FirstLight caregiving approach is a client-first philosophy that matches clients with caregivers who fit the personality, needs and vision of the client and family. Caregiving partnerships are built on trust, communication and an understanding of a client’s needs.

“Our caregivers have been there, and they understand the challenges families face when caring for loved ones,” said Hamby. “FirstLight caregivers are direct employees, not contractors. Plus, we conduct thorough screenings and background checks, and every caregiver must complete our care training program and enroll in continuing education courses.”

Diverse Home Care Solutions

FirstLight’s non-medical home care solutions provide support to people with a wide range of needs and the resources necessary to help adults maintain quality of life.

Personal Care aids with activities of daily living, such as bathing and hygiene, walking and mobility, transfer and posturing, special diets and meal preparation.

Companion Care provides companionship through regular visits, as well as medication reminders, light housekeeping, laundry services, errands and transportation.

Respite Care allows family caregivers to step out of their everyday routines and take time for themselves, while FirstLight professionals ensure loved ones are cared for.

Dementia Care provides personalized care plans to help dementia sufferers and their families cope with the anxiety, confusion and isolation that are often associated with the disease.

For more information, visit us online at Temecula.FirstLightHomeCare.com or call us at 951-395-0821