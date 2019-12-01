Professional Women’s Roundtable Announces the 2019 Recipients of ‘The Joan Sparkman Unity Award’

The Professional Women’s Roundtable hosted the bi-annual Joan Sparkman Unity Awards, October 18, 2019 at Pechanga Resort in Temecula.

The Joan Sparkman Unity Award nominees were selected based on community involvement and service outside the scope of their employment. Nominations were made by our members as well as members of our community at large.

This year we were proud to have 13 women nominated for their service and dedication to our local community. Each serves a different cause, but all have made an incredible impact and our judges had their work cut out for them to select just one.

For the first time, we had two winners of the Joan Sparkman Unity Award.

Nicole Albrecht is the Managing Partner of Financial Accounting Services and an active participant in the community. She was awarded Temecula Citizen of the year in 2012 and Volunteer of the year for 2013. Along with her team, she actively leads Financial Peace University, a course designed to teach individuals and families get out of debt and start saving. Financial Guru, Dave Ramsey, has endorsed Nicole Albrecht as Temecula Valley’s #1 Tax Expert. Nicole’s vision is to help provide hope and inspire change so that others ‘earn to live modestly, leave a legacy and help change the world.

Vickie Walker is the owner of Riptide Systems with her husband, Dave. Vickie is a wife, mother and proud Rotarian. Vickie loves volunteering in her community and is well known for her heart of service and humble nature. She said, “I live for the smile and laughter of everyone! This is my true reward.” Everyone who knows her, knows how true this is.

Congratulations to our 11 deserving nominees, Tracy Bouvet, Debbie Breslin, Electra Demos, Robin Johnson, Gillian Larson, Jennifer Metoyer, Julie Ngo, Monique Poldberg, Magda Steward, Vlada Vladic and Cindy L. Gagliano Warren. These ladies may not have been award recipients, but they are all winners just for being nominated. They all add so much to our community and we are proud to honor them for their contributions. Our esteemed judges, Becky Young, Nikole Devries and Rhonda Warner had a very difficult task in selecting our winners and did a wonderful job.

We would like to sincerely thank our Sponsors. A full list is showcased on our website at www.pwronline.org. Thanks to their generous sponsorships, PWR will be able to provide more to our local philanthropic efforts as well as our Scholarship Fund that awards scholarships to college bound high school seniors and women returning to college to further their education.

