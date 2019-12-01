Temecula Nafe December Meeting will be a Holiday Event and Gift Exchange plus Featuring Some Great Talented Entertainers

Robbie Motter Director & Shelly Rufin co-director of the Temecula Nafe network invite you to join our members and guests at our Monday December 3rd at 6:00 pm Holiday fun event at Texas Lils in Old Town.

Bring a $10.00 gift if you want to be part of the girt exchange, dress up and come and hear some of the great entertainment we have lined up for the evening. Lots of time also to network and build relationships. Bring your business cards. Check out the lineup of great entertainers:

Nicole Farrell Entertainment Music for special Event, French and English soloist. Nicole is a very well- known entertainer here in Riverside County and also in the Palm Springs area. She performs for private parties, special events and has done many events for the City of Menifee where she resides with her husband John. Nicole also sings on a regular basis at many retirement homes in Riverside County. She has performed also for many of the annual Nafe conferences, Arts Council events and many of the GSFE Extravaganza entertainment projects.

She’s a member of Nafe Menifee, the Menifee/Sun City Woman’s Club and a long time Ambassador for Menifee Chamber of Commerce. She has been a part of many of the entertainment events in Menifee and Palm Springs for years. Nicole is also the entertainment reporter for the Menifee Buzz newspaper. She will be performing as well as coordinating all the music for the other entertainers. Text or call Nicole at 760- 807-4300.

Camryn Creeger, Singer/Dancer/Actress – Camryn Cregger is 12 years old, in the 7th grade at Santa Rosa Academy. Camryn has been singing since age 4 and is also a SAG eligible actress. Since 2014, she has been in over 20 shows and singing competitions. Most recently, Camryn had a co-star role on American Horror Story for Season 8 (Episode 3) as the “Young Miriam Mead” which is Kathy Bates character. Camryn also recently won the West Coast Country Music Competition for her age group and will be representing California in their National contest in March 2020. Camryn is a featured vocalist at “The Merc” in Temecula on April 20th, and a vocal finalist in the upcoming “Broadway Stars”singing competition on April 28, 2019. Camryn is periodically requested to perform for several local charities in our community.

Further, Camryn has been featured as a host for Dreamworks TV Series “Spirit Style”, and also has a Pilot out on Amazon Prime called, “Matty Paz Is A Noob”, which Camryn plays the co-star role of Brenda. She’s been a featured actress on ABC’s “American Housewife”, starring Katy Mixon, “Fresh Off the Boat”, feature film “Other People”, amongst short films, web shows and recently completed her first singing voiceover for a commercial. For more info, visit www.imdb.me/camryncregger, www.camryncregger.com.

Alison Nicole Bailey, Singer/Songwriter – Alison recorded her first song, Santa’s Little Spy, at age 9 and it was written for her by her grandma and plays on Jenni Radio at Christmas time as well as on other radio stations. Alison recorded a Christmas EP at age 10 and was sold in the Candy Store in Temecula. She wrote her first song at age 11 while in Nashville. She has performed Walk with Your Memory at many venues including Country at the Merc. She recorded a voice video for her song at age 12. In August last year Alison competed in the West Coach Country Music Association and was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year for her performance of Three Wooden Crosses. This qualified her to compete in the North American Country Music Association International competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee where she was awarded second place for both her performance and songwriting and third place for her vocals in traditional Gospel. Alison performs often at several venues including Country at the Merc in Temecula, CA.

Date: Tuesday December 3rd at 6 PM.

Location: Texas Lils Mesquite Grill, 28495 Old Town Front Street, Temecula, CA.

Cost: $10.00 for members, $15.00 for guests and then you order dinner and pay the restaurant direct,

Come and get in the Holiday spirit, dress up and be Merry and be entertained.

The mission of Nafe is to help women grow both personally and professionally, and to build solid relationships, be mentors and offer collaborations. Membership is only $50.00 a year. GSFE/Nafe is a proud member of the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce.