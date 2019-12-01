T’was the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest

Do you decorate your home with extravagant lights or old-fashioned displays? Is your yard filled with festive inflatables or handcrafted pieces? There is a category for all of these.

When you enter the Holiday Home Decorating Contest, choose the judging category that suits your house the best based on the descriptions provided. Enter as an individual residence or as a neighborhood. All decorations must be in the front yard. Select houses will be featured on the T’was the Lights before Christmas Bus Tours and all entries will be included on the Holiday Map.

Here are descriptions of the categories available:

Clark Griswold: Excessive use of outdoor lighting and decorations

Debatable Inflatables: Eight or more inflatables

Norman Rockwell: Old fashioned, traditional, nostalgic holiday display

Simply Homemade: 50% or more of display must be handcrafted

Reason for the Season: Religious holiday display

Neighborhood: Three or more houses decorated together

For more information, call (951) 694-6480.