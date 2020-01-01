Murrieta City Council Selects Gene Wunderlich as Incoming Mayor

At its December 17 Reorganization Meeting, the Murrieta City Council selected Gene Wunderlich to serve as incoming Mayor. He will replace Kelly Seyarto, who has completed his mayoral term and will remain on the City Council. Council Member Scott Vinton was chosen as Mayor Pro Tem.

As Mayor, Wunderlich will bring professional expertise on land use and governing issues with a continued focus on housing, jobs and public safety—a focus he sees as foundational to the high quality of life that residents have come to know in Murrieta.

He joined the Council for a second time in November of this year, completing the term of Randon Lane, who stepped down mid-term to accept a position in Washington DC. Wunderlich had previously served on the Council in 2014.

A local business leader and 30-year Murrieta resident, he is well-known throughout the region for his community involvement, as an advocate for cities at the regional and national level and has been recognized by the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year. Wunderlich has served on numerous City committees over the years including Chair of the General Plan Advisory Committee in 2004-2005, the Sign Ordinance Committee and the Development Advisory Group.

Whether he is behind a microphone emceeing local charitable events, as an auctioneer raising funds for a cause, interviewing candidates for local races, or presenting a legislative or economic update for the region, Wunderlich is all about community. He can occasionally be seen on stage at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater and is currently touring Murrieta for his 15th season as Santa.

Wunderlich is Vice President of Government Affairs for the Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors, liaison for the Southwest California Legislative Council, Vice Chair of the Temecula Theater Foundation and the Board of Governors for the Southwest Healthcare System. He also serves in several roles with the California Association of Realtors (CAR).