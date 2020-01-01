Public Relations Society Honors Water District

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) was recently recognized by Public Relations Society of America, Inland Empire Chapter, with four awards for excellence in public outreach. The Polaris Awards recognize exemplary public relations efforts that successfully incorporate sound research, planning, implementation and evaluation. These awards represent the highest standards of performance in the public relations and communications profession within the Inland Empire.

EVMWD received the Polaris, the highest honors given in each category, for three of its programs, including Community Relations Campaign for Variable Sewer Outreach, Marketing Campaign for Being Water-wise, Easy as 1,2,3 and Social Media Tactics for its Instagram Outreach. EVMWD also received the Capella Award for Excellence in the Special Events category its Waterwise Workshops Series.

The Public Relations Society of America annual Polaris Awards recognizes the very best in public relations tactics and programs that successfully incorporate sound research, planning, execution and evaluation. These awards represent the highest standards of performance in the public relations profession in the Inland Empire. This is the tenth consecutive year for EVMWD to receive awards for excellence from the Public Relations Society of America Inland Empire Chapter.

EVMWD provides service to more than 155,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD at www.evmwd.com for additional information.