Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Newly Elected Board Members

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the new members of the 2020 Board of Directors. The board of directors had 8 open positions for the 2020-2022 term and the ballot boasted 13 nominees. The 8 new electees will join the current board effective January 1, 2020.

2020 Newly Elected Board Members:

David Beshay – Corner Bakery Café

Cherise Manning – A Grape Escape Balloon Adventure

Tammy Marine – Habitat for Humanity

Andrew Masiel – Pechanga Resort & Casino

Julie Ngo – Julie Ngo Agency State Farm

Mike Noon – Noon & Associates, CPA’s, Inc.

Jackie Steed – Reliable Realty, Inc.

Bernie Truax – Truax Management Group

The full 2020 Board of Directors will be released after the December board meeting.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization serving nearly 1,000 businesses in the community. Since 1966, the mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all businesses and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community.

To learn more or join the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.temecula.org or call (951) 676-5090.