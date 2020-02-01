Rotary Taste of the World 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, March 19th

The Rotary Club of Temecula invites you to celebrate with us at the 10th annual Taste of the World. Hosted at Wilson Creek Winery on Thursday March 19th, 2020, festivities will be from 5:30pm until 9pm.

The Rotary Club of Temecula, over 100 members strong, has grown to be one of the most effective service providers, to the local community and across the globe. Chartered in 1975, the Club is made up of local businesspeople, community leaders and individuals looking to make Temecula and the world a better place. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with this diverse group of wonderful people serving others over self. Taste of the World gives us the opportunity to include the community in the amazing work we are doing together in the region and around the world.

The stars of ‘Taste of the World’ are our own Temecula eateries, wineries and brew houses. Their generous support and tastes from around the world are the key to this event. Featured this year are:

The Bank

The Canyon Cowboy

Europa Village Winery

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Rustico Ristorante

Shamrock Irish Pub

Smokey Mountain Catering

Wilson Creek Winery

Bamboo

Pie Nation

Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar

Espresso Chauffer

Southcoast Winery

Oak Grove Center Culinary Creations

Blazing Noodles

PF Change’s

Cork Fire Kitchen

Soro’s Mediterranean Grill

Cambria’s Creations

Provecho Grill

In addition to the great food and spirits, ‘Taste of the World’ will feature entertainment from around the world and the winners of current and past Rotary Music contests.

‘Taste of the World’ would not be possible without our sponsors. Thank you to:

Presenting Sponsor

Pechanga Casino and Resort

World Sponsor

The Valley Business Journal

Continent Sponsors

Farmer’s Insurance – Craig Davis Family Agency, Temecula Valley Custom Pools, Noon & Associates CPA’s, Dan Venne & Jon Lieberg, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac

Country Sponsors

Insurance All Stars Agency, Mt. San Jacinto College,

Allstate Insurance-Will Joyce, Home Perfect Restoration,

Soro’s Mediterranean Grill, Esther N. Phahla, CPA,

Yamashita Karate Studio – Murrieta, Watermark Associates

There is a sponsorship for every budget. Sponsors receive a variety of benefits and are included in many areas of the Taste of the World experience. For information on how you can sponsor or donate, please visit www.rotarytasteoftheworld.com or contact Judy Zulfiqar at judyzulfiqarrotary@gmail.com or call 951-434-4630.

Purchase your tickets today at www.rotarytasteoftheworld.com. The Rotary Club of Temecula meets every Wednesday, at noon, at 8Bit Brewery. Please visit and join us for lunch.