League Recognizes Murrieta Council Member with Service Award

The Riverside Division of the League of California Cities honored Murrieta Council Member Kelly Seyarto last night with its Outstanding Public Service Award. This coveted award recognizes a public official from one of 27 member cities in Riverside County for outstanding service to government, leadership, activism with the League of Cities, and high personal character.

Seyarto is a 13-year member of the Murrieta City Council and four-time Mayor. He has been active with the League of California Cities for more than 19 years, including roles on the Public Safety Committee and the Riverside Division Board of Directors. He is currently President of the League’s Mayors and Council Members Department.

“I believe that collaboration between communities makes us all stronger, and I’m proud to be a part of the League’s efforts to connect, inform, and advocate for cities,” says Seyarto. “A big thank you to my colleagues for this recognition.”

A 35-year firefighter, Seyarto retired in 2015 as Battalion Chief from the Los Angeles County Department. He lives in Murrieta with his wife and has two grown daughters.