Hair Loss Treatments, Why They Fail

Regenerative medicine has a new meaning in our valley with RJ Clinical at the forefront of medical technology. Now located in Temecula, California, patients will be able to experience natural healing for joint issues, hair loss and skincare treatments from a medical center dedicated to research and specialized care.

This month the focus is on Hair Loss: According to the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA) US women make up 40% of all hair loss cases and approximately two-thirds of men have some degree of significant hair loss.

RJ Clinical has addressed the hair loss issue with two treatment programs proven to have an 85-95% success rate based on the patient’s current health and the level of the condition. Treatment programs include the FUE Transplant and the Hair (PRP) Regenerative Treatment program. Often times, these hair loss programs receive a lot of criticism due to being poorly executed or due to a loss in hair follicles. Defining how and why these programs work starts with an understanding of why these procedures fail, and how each patient can adapt to the procedure from a cellular perspective.

Hair Regenerative Treatment defines the process of combining Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) + Growth Factors as a means to stimulate natural hair growth, reverse hair loss and prevent thinning or loss of existing hair.

This procedure can be compromised if a physician does not possess the technical expertise to prepare PRP. Incorrectly processing or injecting the PRP can cause more inflammation. Combining the use of toxic anesthetics will counteract the natural healing effects and performing blind injections will oftentimes result in missing the mark of the damaged area.

The second treatment is known as the FUE Transplant.

Most people associate traditional hair transplants with scarring however, with the FUE Transplant method, we are able to transplant hair safely and prevent scarring. Scarring is caused by the inability to spread out the hair extraction points of each follicle. FUE Transplants with the implementation of new technologies automates the follicular unit extraction (FUE) method of harvesting grafts, which minimizes trauma and eliminating linear scar lines.

Qualified patients adapt to these treatment programs with the practice of proper procedures, technologies, and the ability to identify the need of each patient during the after-care process. No patient is alike. Post care treatment plans differ from patient to patient. We customize individual plans and include the use of LED light therapy (ultraviolet lights), serums, diet suggestions, and supplements that will increase the body’s ability to absorb and maintain your hair.

For more information on hair loss treatments visit www.rjclinicaltemecula.com or call 951.302.1122

About Dr. Richard Jin – Dr. Jin studied at the Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and the University of California Irvine. He completed research in the areas of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, antioxidant enzyme properties, cell signaling, cellular redox mechanisms, free radical-induced oxidant stress, platelet biology, growth factors, and wound healing. Dr. Jin serves as Chief Medical Officer for Benev Company Inc., driving their research and product pipeline development and continues to develop technological advances in wound healing and regenerative medicine.