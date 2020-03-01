Creating Excellent Customer Experiences: Andy’s Glass Makes Glass Projects Simple and Stress-Free

Remodeling, updating and investing in your home can be an overwhelmingly stressful experience. With so many options, your vision for your home can seem like a long journey. Choosing the right company to collaborate with is often your first big decision, and when you select the right partner, you can have peace of mind.

Andy’s Glass is here to be your guide. We’re a local company with years of experience and knowledge. We have a long history of supporting homeowners through the process, offering them guidance and expertise. We’ve been around for over 40 years; much impart to our customer-centric approach. We cover the entire landscape of glass services from shower enclosures to new windows to topping off your dining room table with the perfect piece of glass.

When you work with us, you’ll get responsive service and answers to your most critical questions. We strive to be friendly, welcoming and helpful. We’re proud to say that our reputation is solid and backed by a long line of happy and satisfied customers.

Shower Enclosures: Trust Us to Bring Your Vision to Life

Shower enclosure remodels can be an expensive proposition, and often installations fail. When you trust us to complete your project, you’ll appreciate our cost-effective options and expert installation. We’re on a mission to remove the stress of a project, ensuring your needs are met. Designing a new shower enclosure offers you the opportunity to make every aspect unique from the hardware to the height. We can custom order any type of enclosure that will make your bathroom seem new again. High-quality products and precision installation make us a preferred choice for shower enclosures.

What Type of Shower Enclosure Is Right for Your Space?

Frameless shower enclosures are very popular; however, be aware this isn’t an available option if you have a fiberglass shower due the type of hardware required. If this describes your shower, you can opt for a semi-frameless or bi-pass enclosure. Regardless of the style you choose, your bathroom will have a modern feel.

To get a better idea of the types of shower enclosures, we invite you to visit our showroom in Murrieta to see all the options for yourself. Our helpful team will be glad to provide you with information about enclosure styles, glass obscurity options and hardware.

As a customer service representative at Andy’s Glass, I love working with customers and finding the best fit for their glass needs. Designing shower enclosures is a labor of love for me, and it’s always exciting to assist clients with reimagining their spaces. Let us be part of your project so that it can be enjoyable, not stressful.