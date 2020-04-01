LLUMC – Murrieta Receives Accreditation for Medical Residency Program

The unopposed Family Medicine Residency program first cohort to begin June 2020. Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta has received accreditation for its three-year family medicine residency program by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, with the first cohort set to begin in June.

The program was first launched in 2018 in response to a physician shortage in California, specifically primary care physicians within the community. The federal government’s Council on Graduate Medical Education recommends 60 to 80 primary care doctors per 100,000 people. In the Inland Empire, there are approximately 35 physicians per 100,000, according to a from The Future Health Workforce Commission.

With a diverse patient base from young families to retirees, the residency program aims to train family practitioners who will connect and serve as active members of the community, ultimately promoting community-wide engagement in patient health. Peter Baker, JD, MBA, senior vice president and administrator at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta, said the program is a part of the hospital’s commitment to providing the region access to robust care services.

“Providing exceptional primary care services is vital to the health of the community,” Baker said. “Our region is growing fast, and we’re thrilled at the opportunity to train the next generation of professionals eager to work among a diversified community whose primary care needs are increasing.”

Martha Melendez, MD Program Director, Family Medicine at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta said they will offer an unopposed program for residents specializing in family medicine. This unique education style will serve as an opportunity to practice, treat and care for patients in various healthcare settings without the competition for attending physicians’ time or hands-on training. The Family Medicine Residency program is designed to provide a broad foundation in medical training in a community setting with the resources of a university.

“Community health and compassionate patient-centered care are at the heart of what we do,” Melendez said. “Our program is designed to both provide the individualized training necessary for residents to pursue their highest aspirations as physicians while also offering community outreach opportunities to foster compassionate and patient-centered care.”

A journey of two years in the making, the Family Medicine Residency program at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta received accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The program will accept 12 residents per year, with a total of 36 residents, with the inaugural white coat ceremony and cohort slated for June 2020.

“We are excited to be aligned with the rest of the health system in becoming a teaching institution,” said Jared Horricks, Program Executive. “With this program, our goal is to continue serving this region by recruiting, retaining and training the best family medicine physicians to serve the community.”

The program is currently accepting candidates. For more information on the Family Medicine Residency program, please reach out to Renee Sayegh, Program Coordinator at MurrietaGME@llu.edu. To learn more about Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta, visit murrieta.lluh.org.