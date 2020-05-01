Creative Remote Working

Like most of the world, JDS Creative Academy needed to transition into the remote working world, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) is made up of creative individuals, and with a group effort, staff has been able to pivot to continue providing services remotely. The show must go on, literally. JDS Creative Academy creates a monthly, magazine style show that keeps Riverside County residents in the know with the need to know, and good to know news and information. JDS Creative Academy has now released two shows since closing the studio to the public, and one completely out of staff members’ homes.

A typical work from home day for JDS Creative Academy starts off with a Zoom staff and SOI training crew participant meeting. This virtual face to face communication has allowed our staff to stay connected as it is now more important than ever. Our job training program may not be running at full capacity due to these trying times, but the teaching and training staff are still able to virtually meet with participants of the program. Thanks to technology, the program can provide a sense of normalcy to our vulnerable participants.

Outside of the video training program, JDS Creative Academy is still hosting creative classes like musical theater, writing and fashion design in a remote virtual setting. JDS Actors Studio is also offering remote acting classes for youth, teens and adults. Thankfully, expression still shines through a computer screen. Alongside the rest of the small businesses out there, JDSCA is just trying to find creative ways to stay afloat and in touch with clients and consumers.

While our work location is a temporary adjustment, our creativity, productivity and giving back mentality are still running at full capacity. Our Fashion Design and Backstage Production team have been sewing cloth masks. JDSCA has donated over 250 masks to the community, including hospitals, senior centers, area residents, staff and participants, and they are still sewing!

JDS Creative Academy has also partnered with Life Stream Blood Bank to host a series of blood drives to help provide a stable supply for our area throughout this pandemic. The blood drives will be held at JDS Studios, 28069 Diaz Road, Temecula on April 29, May 7 and May 21, 2020 from 11AM-4PM. To guarantee everyone’s safety, a collaborating sponsor, Pulido Cleaning and Restoration will be sanitizing the studio before and after, every blood drive. In order to abide by social distancing orders, appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 800-879-4484 or by visiting https://www.lstream.org/JDS/.

You can save a life in just one hour.

COVID-19 has put a damper on two JDS Creative Academy planned events, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory performance and DigiFest Temecula. Thankfully, they are not cancelled, just rescheduled. Dates are still being determined for the performance, but DigiFest Temecula is rescheduled for August 21, 22 and 23, 2020. There will be a special 3-week entry window this summer for anyone interested in submitting. For more information and festival updates go to https://digifesttemecula.org.

We feel honored and thankful to provide Riverside County local news and information deeming JDSCA an essential business and has enabled us to keep our jobs. JDS Creative Academy provides employment for 19 Creative Multimedia professionals, services 19 individuals with special needs, and teaches another 45 plus students through other visual, performing and digital arts classes.