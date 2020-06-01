Senate Republican Leader Welcomes Senator Melissa Melendez

Today, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) released the following statement and welcomed Senator Melissa Melendez to the California Senate Republican Caucus. Senator Melendez took the oath of office today after recently winning a special election to fill California Senate District 28.

Congratulations to Senator Melendez whose leadership will serve as another strong voice for the Golden State. As a veteran and small business owner, Senator Melendez and I share many similar values including tirelessly advocating for California’s families and businesses