Senate Republican Leader Welcomes Senator Melissa Melendez

Today, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) released the following statement and welcomed Senator Melissa Melendez to the California Senate Republican Caucus. Senator Melendez took the oath of office today after recently winning a special election to fill California Senate District 28.

Congratulations to Senator Melendez whose leadership will serve as another strong voice for the Golden State. As a veteran and small business owner, Senator Melendez and I share many similar values including tirelessly advocating for California’s families and businesses

“I welcome her to the Senate Republican Caucus where we collectively represent nearly 11 million Californians. Senate Republicans will advocate re-opening California’s economy safely and getting our families back to work,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.

 